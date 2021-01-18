Director Santosh Sivan, Sham Kaushal work like a team in BTS stills from 'Mumbaikar'

Director Santosh Sivan who is shooting for his next film Mumbaikar treated the fans with some behind the scenes photos from the movie sets. In the stills, the director can be seen with the team which also comprises of action director Sham Kaushal. The upcoming film features an ensemble star cast including Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Ranveer Shorey and Sanjay Mishra.

The stills were shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter where the director can be seen guiding the entire team for some shot. The film critic informed that Shibu Thameens is now the project designer of the film. Earlier, SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and introduced the “title look” of Santosh Sivan's next film Mumbaikar on January 1 that came as a big surprise for the fans on the first day of 2021. The poster shows the entire star cast of the film.

Earlier, Vikrant Massey had taken to Twitter to announce his association with the film. He wrote that he is starting the year with the title launch of his upcoming movie which will be helmed by Santosh Sivan. He also tagged Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjana Mishra, Sachin Khedekar, Ranvir Shorey and Prashant Pillai as he is going to share screen space with these actors. According to the reports by Mid-Day, Massey will be seen playing a young angry man in the film, a role that is completely different from anything that he has done so far.

