Vikrant Massey Teams Up With Vijay For Santosh Sivan's Next, SS Rajamouli Shares Poster

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and introduced the “title look” of Santosh Sivan's next film Mumbaikar on January 1 that came as a big surprise for the fans on the first day of the New Year. The poster shows an ensemble star cast of the film that includes south Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi along with Vikrant Massey, Ranvir Shorey, and Sachin Khedekar, among others.

Title logo of Santosh Sivan's next unveiled

While sharing the poster of the film on Twitter, the Baahubali director congratulated the director and the entire team. He wrote, “Happy to release the title logo of Santosh Sivan’s #Mumbaikar! Best wishes to the entire team on the debut Hindi Production.” The film is likely to be a Hindi remake of the Tamil action thriller, Maanagaram (2017).

Read: Vikrant Massey Officially Announces Next Project With Director Santosh Sivan

Read: Vikrant Massey And Vijay Sethupathi To Team Up For Santosh Sivan's Untitled Next?

The title logo introduced the entire star cast of the film with each alphabet of the logo. Earlier, Vikrant Massey had taken to Twitter to announce his association with the film. n the tweet, he wrote that he is bringing in the new year with the title launch of his upcoming movie which will be helmed by Santosh Sivan. The title will be launched on January 1, 2021. He also tagged Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjana Mishra, Sachin Khedekar, Ranvir Shorey, and Prashant Pillai as he is going to share screen space with these actors. According to the reports by Mid-Day, Massey will be seen playing a young angry man in the film, a role that is completely different from anything that he has done so far.

Currently, Vikrant is riding high on the success of his back-to-back hit films. His last four movies Chhapaak, Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny have been widely loved by his fans and moviegoers. Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny are available for streaming on Netflix. On the other hand, Vijay started shooting for his project, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal in December 2020. The film stars Vijay alongside Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni.

Read: Vikrant Massey To Lead Santosh Sivan’s Film, Says 'it's My Responsibility To Deliver'

Read: Vikrant Massey's Instagram Account Hacked Once Again; Restored Later