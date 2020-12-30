Vikrant Massey's Instagram Account Hacked Once Again; Restored Later

Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey is one of the Bollywood actors to become the latest victim of cyberbullying after his Instagram account was hacked once again. Within a few seconds of informing fans about his account being hacked, Vikrant shared a post on Twitter and revealed that his account was restored with the immediate help of Mumbai Police.

Vikrant Massey's Instagram account hacked

The actor took to Twitter and penned a post while thanking the Mumbai Police and DCP DR. Rashmi Karandikar for their immediate help in the matter. Apart from the DCP, the actor also extended his gratitude towards communication enthusiast Sunchika Pandey and called her his “superhero.” “INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT RESTORED. Thank you @MumbaiPolice and DCP DR. RASHMI KARANDIKAR for your accelerated promptness and for helping me out through this. Immensely humbled by your grace and help. And most importantly, @PoliceWaliPblic. Thank you for being my superhero,” Vikrant tweeted.

INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT RESTORED .



Thank you @MumbaiPolice and DCP DR. RASHMI KARANDIKAR for your accelerated promptness and helping me out through this. Immensely humbled by your grace and help. 🙏🏽



And most importantly, @PoliceWaliPblic Thank you for being my superhero. ❤️ — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) December 30, 2020

Earlier, Vikrant had shared a tweet while informing fans about the Instagram page being hacked and warned all to refrain from clicking on any link or DM‘s. He also wrote that the team is working towards restoring the page.

Instagram hacked again. Please refrain from clicking on any link or DM‘s.



We’re working on it. 🙏🏽 — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) December 30, 2020

This is not the first that the security of the actor’s social media accounts was breached. Two days before, the actor shared a story on Instagram and informed that his social media accounts were hacked. My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Please ignore any DM's or comments coming in. We're working on it," the Cargo actor wrote. Apart from Vikrant, other Bollywood stars who have fallen prey to the crime are Farah Khan, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, and celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who is currently shooting for his next web series 14 Phere, has a list of films lined up next including Haseen Dilruba and a film with Shankar Raman. While sharing his thoughts about doing a film with Shankar, the actor said that since his early career days, he was a huge fan of Gurgaon which came in 2018 and to get an opportunity to work with someone like Shankar on a script that is close to his heart, it’s a dream come true for Massey.

