Director Siddharth Anand In Talks With Prabhas For An Action Thriller?

After the success of his last film War, starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, director Siddharth Anand is planning his next film and has 'decided to rope in superstar Prabhas'. According to the reports by Bollywood Hungama, the director approached the Baahubali actor for the film which is touted to be the 'biggest film of his career'. After conducting several meetings with the actor in Hyderabad last year, it is now reportedly believed that Prabhas has liked the idea and Siddharth's vision.

Siddharth Anand to team up with Prabhas?

Further details about Prabhas to give a final nod and the official announcement regarding the same is still awaited. According to the portal, the director is planning to begin the filming in December 2022 after the release of Fighter. Till then, Prabhas who is witnessing a tight schedule because of a lineup of several films ahead including Salaar, Om Raut's Adipurush and Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi film would also get free. Currently, Prabhas is shooting for Salaar in Hyderabad. The film directed by Prashant Neel has Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Siddharth Anand is shooting for Pathan that stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The shoot of the film is expected to be completed by June. After the post-production of the film, Anand will start with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter which was announced earlier this month.

Earlier, On January 15, 2021, South actor Prabhas’s most anticipated film Salaar went on floors in Hyderabad with a customary puja ritual. Director Prashanth Neel, Prabhas, and Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films are bankrolling the action drama film. The trio attended the launch event along with KGF star Yash who also took part in the event. Prabhas and Yash were seen posing for pictures together at the launch event. On the same day, Vijay took to his Twitter handle and extended gratitude to Prabhas and Prashanth in his tweet. He also posted several snippets from the launch event. In several pictures, Prashanth, Prabhas, and Yash were seen greeting each other with warm smiles.

Thank you @VKiragandur sir and #Prabhas sir for this opportunity.

Thank you my rocky @TheNameIsYash for being with us today.

Will not let you all down!!

Overwhelmed with all the love and support coming our way.Thank you everyone🙏@hombalefilms#SalaarSaagaBegins #SalaarLaunch pic.twitter.com/34TNIiEMvk — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 15, 2021

