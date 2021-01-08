John Abraham To Play Villain In Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'?

John Abraham has been a regular face in Hindi film industry since nearly two decades now. The actor’s muscular physique makes him even more prone to doing ‘tough-guy’ roles and he has made complete use of it. He has done many action films over the past few years. In a rather interesting development, there is a possibility of audience getting to see John Abraham play the role of the villain in the upcoming film Salaar, which also stars Bahubali actor Prabhas. Here is what you need to know about this development.

John Abraham to play villain in Prabhas’ Salaar?

The announcement of Salaar was made quite recently, with fans getting hyped up for it right from the start after learning that Prabhas would be a lead in it. There has been a buzz about who the villain in this film would be, there have been reports suggesting that John Abraham may be seen taking up the role of the antagonist in the film, as reported in Filmi Beat. It would be only fair to make this assumption, as John has played the antagonist more than once on the big screen.

It may be a bold assumption to make about John being included in the Salaar cast, given that he has a number of films up his sleeve that are slated for a release. Some of these films include Mumbai Saga, Attack, Satyamev Jayate 2 and Sardar. On the other hand, there are also rumours emerging which say that Disha Patani will be cast in Salaar. While none of these rumours are confirmed, fans would be hoping to see John and Prabhas together in the film. Salaar will be directed by Prashant Neel, who also directed KGF.

John Abraham has famously played the villain in films like Dhoom and Race 2. He has done other intense roles as well, such as Rocky Handsome, Madras Cafe, Satyameva Jayate and more. John Abraham is known to have worked in films of all kinds of genres, including action, comedy, romance and more. He was recently seen in the films Pagalpanti, Romeo Akbar Walter and Batla House, all of which released in 2019.

