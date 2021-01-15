Prabhas, Yash, Prashanth Neel And Others Attend 'Salaar' Launch Event; Check Details

On January 15, 2021, South actor Prabhas’s most anticipated film Salaar went on floors in Hyderabad with a customary puja ritual. Director Prashanth Neel, Prabhas and Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films are bankrolling the action drama film. The trio attended the launch event along with KGF star Yash who also took part in the event. Prabhas and Yash were seen posing for pictures together at the launch event.

Prabhas, Yash and the makers attend Salaar launch event

Also read: Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam To Release On April 30? Read Details Here

On the same day, Vijay took to his Twitter handle and extended gratitude to Prabhas and Prashanth in his tweet. He also posted several snippets from the launch event. In several pictures, Prashanth, Prabhas and Yash were seen greeting each other with warm smiles. Prashanth took thanks Vijay and Prabhas for the opportunity. He also expressed gratitude for Yash for attending the event.

Thank you @VKiragandur sir and #Prabhas sir for this opportunity.

Thank you my rocky @TheNameIsYash for being with us today.

Will not let you all down!!

Overwhelmed with all the love and support coming our way.Thank you everyone🙏@hombalefilms#SalaarSaagaBegins #SalaarLaunch pic.twitter.com/34TNIiEMvk — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 15, 2021

Also read: John Abraham To Play Villain In Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'?

Prabhas in an interview with Indian Express revealed that his character is extremely violent and that he hasn’t really tried this before. He further added that it’s a pan-Indian film and expressed his eagerness to start filming. The other details about the film are yet to be revealed. Director Prashanth recently finished his shoot of his much-anticipated directorial KGF: Chapter 2. The film is currently in the post-production stage and is all set to hit the theatres this year.

Prashanth Neel's new movie

On December 2, 2020, Director Prashanth surprised his fans by dropping the first look of Salaar. In the picture, Prabhas flaunted his serious look. In his tweet, Prashanth welcomed Prabhas for the action saga. Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth, who gained popularity with the release of a period drama film titled KGF: Chapter 1 in the year 2018. It is an action-thriller and will be released in multiple languages.

Also read: Prabhas To Unveil Trailer Of Upcoming Telegu Film 'Zombie Reddy' On January 2

An Action Saga #SALAAR.



THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!!

For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film.

Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir.@hombalefilms @VKiragandur pic.twitter.com/PKOfQKkSM6 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 2, 2020

Prabhas's new movie

Prabhas has other big-budget movies in the pipeline such as romantic drama Radhe Shyam starring alongside Pooja Hegde. Another one is a mythological drama Adipurush and an untitled sci-fi drama which is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. The actor currently working on Radhe Shyam and will begin shooting for Adipurush and Nag Ashwin’s project in the second half of this year.

Image Source: Prabhas Instagram

Also read: Prabhas To Start 'Salaar' With Muhurat Pooja Today; KGF's Yash, SS Rajamouli To Attend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.