Prabhas' Gift To The 'Radhe Shyam' Unit Will Make Fans Fall In Love With Him Even More

Radhe Shyam is an upcoming romantic drama film. The film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Radhe Shyam cast includes Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Prabhas will be acting as a palm reader in the film. He will be wrapping up his part of the film soon. As the film is in the final leg of the shoot, Prabhas gave a surprise gift to Radhe Shyam movie unit.

What did Prabhas gift to the Radhe Shyam unit?

On the occasion of Sankranti, Prabhas gifted wristwatches to Radhe Shyam unit. These watches were distributed to the technicians and other crew members. His heartful gesture left the unit members elated. Radhe Shyam release is scheduled for the summer of 2021.

Prabha's new project -

On the other hand, Prabhas has recently announced his new project, Salaar. He took to Instagram to share the same. He shared a picture of him with the KGF director Prashanth Neel. In his caption, he said he was set to start the new journey.

This film will be the actor and the director’s first collaboration. The film was launched in Hyderabad on Friday. The director also shared pictures of the pooja ceremony on Twitter.

Thank you @VKiragandur sir and #Prabhas sir for this opportunity.

Thank you my rocky @TheNameIsYash for being with us today.

Will not let you all down!!

Overwhelmed with all the love and support coming our way.Thank you everyone🙏@hombalefilms#SalaarSaagaBegins #SalaarLaunch pic.twitter.com/34TNIiEMvk — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 15, 2021

More about Prabhas

Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors of Indian cinema. He made his acting debut with the 2002 Telugu drama Eeswar. He attained his breakthrough with the romantic action film Varsham. His notable films are Chatrapathi, Bujjigadu, Billa, Darling, Mr Perfect, and Mirchi.

He is the most famous for his role in S. S. Rajamouli's epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning. This is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film to date. He also starred in the sequel of the film named Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. This movie became the first Indian film ever to gross over ₹1,000 crores in all languages in ten days and is the second highest-grossing Indian film to date.

Prabhas also has other big-budget upcoming films in his kitty. He has Adipurush, a mythological drama with director Om Raut. It will be an adaptation of the Ramayana. Prabhas will be playing the role of Lord Ram in the film. Prabhas also has an untitled science-fiction drama with director Nag Ashwin. Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film along with Prabhas.

