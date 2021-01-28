Prabhas Welcomes Shruti Haasan To Team 'Salaar' With Heartfelt Birthday Wish; View Pic

Baahubali star Prabhas took to Instagram in order to wish Vakeel Saab actor Shruti Haasan on the occasion of her birthday. Additionally, the actor, through the post, even went on to announce that Shruti Haasan is now a part of the Salaar cast list. As one can see in the image below, on the occasion of Shruti Haasan's birthday, the Saaho actor has penned down his thoughts on his new co-star and shared it along with the post, while simultaneously making her presence in the Salaar cast list official. The post by Prabhas can be found below.

Shruti Haasan's birthday post:

Additionally, Hombale Films, the production company that will be bankrolling the upcoming Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer, made the announcement of Haasan's inclusion in KGF director's next through their own social media handles. In the post that can be found below, one can see that the studio is expressing its excitement about having Shruti Haasan on board. The picture shared by Homable Films is essentially a still of hers from one of her photoshoots in the past. The same can be found on various social media sites that Homable Films has a presence on.

The Post:

About Salaar:

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's Saalar is going to be helmed by Prashanth Neel, the director who was responsible for making the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1 and its soon-to-be-released sequel. As per a report on TheNewsMinute, the Baahubali star began filming the same on January 26th in Godavarikhani and will be stationed there for three weeks until the schedule is wrapped up. As far as details regarding the Salaar release date is concerned, nothing has been revealed by the representatives of the concerned parties as yet. The information regarding the same will be made available to the readers as and when there's a confirmation on the same. On the work front, while Prabhas is additionally working on Radhe Shyam, Shruti Haasan is enjoying the praises that she's receiving for her stint in Krack, which also features Ravi Teja.

