Tiger Shroff Shows Off His 'superhero' Look In 'Disco Dancer 2.0'

Tiger Shroff is all set to show off his stunning dance moves in the upcoming music video, Disco Dancer 2.0. The actor shared the first look poster for the song yesterday, on March 16, 2020. Now, Bosco Martis, the acclaimed choreographer of Disco Dancer 2.0, has taken to his own social media to share a brief BTS glimpse of the music video. Disco Dancer 2.0 is slated to release on March 18, 2020.

Bosco Martis shares a glimpse of Tiger Shroff's 'superhero' look in Disco Dancer 2.0

The above post was shared online by choreographer Bosco Martis, on March 17, 2020. The video is a short BTS look into the making of Disco Dancer 2.0. In the video, the camera pans around Tiger Shroff, who is sitting on a bike while wearing an all-black outfit. Moreover, Tiger Shroff is also wearing a long glittering golden cape that is freely flowing behind him. Many fans are now claiming that Tiger Shroff is giving off superhero vibes in the BTS video. In the caption, Bosco Martis tells Tiger Shroff's fans to get ready to disco with a different vibe.

Disco Dancer 2.0 is a remake of the massively popular song, I Am a Disco Dancer, which first featured in the 1982 film Disco Dancer. The original song featured Mithun Chakraborty as the lead dancer, so Tiger Shroff is putting in all his efforts to fill in the legend's shoes. The remake is being developed by brothers, Salim and Sulaiman.

Tiger Shroff's Disco Dancer 2.0 is sung by Benny Dayal. The original song was crooned by the acclaimed veteran singer, Bappi Lahiri. Disco Dancer 2.0 will be released on Saragama's YouTube Channel. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff recently featured on the big screen in the action flick, Baaghi 3, which has now become a stunning box office success, earning more than ₹130 crores worldwide.

