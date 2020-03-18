The Debate
Tiger Shroff Announces I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 Song, Fans Are All Hearts

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff will soon feature in a remix of a classic titled Disco Dancer 2.0 song. Here are some fan reactions after Tiger Shroff released the poster

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is undeniably one of the most loved action heroes of our generation. The actor is known for his flexibility and his thrilling action sequences. In a recent post shared by the actor, he mentioned that he will soon be bringing back the disco era in his upcoming Disco Dancer 2.0 song. 

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shows Off His 'superhero' Look In 'Disco Dancer 2.0'

Tiger Shroff's Disco Dancer 2.0 song - Fan expectations

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Urges Fans To Wear A Mask & 'stay Safe' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; See Pic

The actor posted a few promotional posters for the song. The song is an ode to the timeless classic by Mithun Chakraborty, from his blockbuster movie Disco Dancer. The upcoming song is said to be a remix of the classic song. The new Disco Dancer song is composed by Salim and Sulaiman and sung by Benny Dayal.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' BO Collection Drops Amid Coronavirus; Actor Hopes For Re-release

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shows Off His New Dance Moves In The Poster For 'Disco Dancer 2.0'

This team is known to produce some massive hits and therefore fans are eager to watch their new remix. The images shared by Tiger Shroff on his Instagram handle also add up to the excitement among fans. In the images of Disco Dancer 2.0 song, things look extremely grand and stylish which according to fans is an interesting factor as they await for the song. The original song was released 40 years ago and still is a favourite party number for many.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

 

The new edition of the Disco Dancer 2.0 song may see many new updates and will, therefore, amp up the scale. This song has known to be a game changer for Mithun Da as he rose to stardom after this song became a huge hit. It was after this song that the actor was looked upon as one of the best dancers in the industry. The fans are therefore excited to watch what Tiger Shroff will bring to the Disco Dancer 2.0 song. 

 

 

First Published:
