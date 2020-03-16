Tiger Shroff Shows Off His New Dance Moves In The Poster For 'Disco Dancer 2.0'

Tiger Shroff just recently featured on the big screen in Baaghi 3, which released on March 6, 2020. The film has already earned over ₹130 crores at the Indian Box Office, making it a success for actor Tiger Shroff. However, it seems like Tiger Shroff is already back to entertaining his fans, as he recently shared the poster for his upcoming music video, Disco Dancer 2.0. Disco Dancer 2.0 will be a modern remake of the phenomenally popular song, I Am a Disco Dancer, which first featured in the 1982 film, Disco Dancer.

Also Read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' song 'Arey Pyaar Kar Le' brings back 80s disco bling, watch

Tiger Shroff is all set to feature in Disco Dancer 2.0

Also Read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' makers bring back the disco era with THIS song

Above is the poster for Disco Dancer 2.0, which was shared on social media by Tiger Shroff, on March 16, 2020. The poster features Tiger Shroff front and centre. In the poster, Tiger Shroff, in all-black attire, stands in front of a giant golden disco ball while showing off his spectacular dance moves.

In the caption for the post, Tiger Shroff claims that he is getting the disco groove back, in a brand new 2.0 style. The caption also reveals that the music video will be dropped on March 18, 2020. Moreover, it also states that the video will be available on Saregama's Youtube Channel.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's pictures with her pet dog Disco is the sweetest thing on the internet

Disco Dancer 2.0 is sung by Benny Dayal and the song is being recreated by brothers, Salim and Sulaiman. The original song, titled I Am a Disco Dancer, released in 1982 and starred Mithun Chakraborty as the lead dancer. The song was sung by the legendary veteran playback singer, Bappi Lahiri.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan and Shraddha at film promotions; who is that disco dancer?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.