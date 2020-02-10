'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Makers Bring Back The Disco Era With THIS Song

The much-awaited Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is nearing its release date and fans cannot seem to contain their excitement. The film has already created a massive buzz due to its socially relevant topic. The makers,adding to the excitement, released a new track from the Ayushmann starrer.

Bringing back the Disco Era

Not too long ago, the makers released a love song for the film with the soulful voice of Ayushmann. The actor mentioned that the song is meant for all the lovers in the world. He added that the lyrics of the song speak of the journey of love and the beauty of it. Ayushmann has mentioned that he felt immense pride and felt fortunate to have recorded such a beautiful song.

Now following in the same flow, the makers have released yet another song with a retro essence to it. Ayushmann is bringing back the disco era with the remake of the classic Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re. The song, however, is named Arrey Pyar Kar Le, which is the further lyrics of the song. Moments before the official release of the song, Neena Gupta teased the song by sharing a retro picture of herself with Gajraj Rao. The two looked stunning in their shimmery golden attire.

Arrey Pyar Kar Le will see Ayushmann dancing to the disco tunes in hip shimmering outfits along with his character's love interest Jitendra Kumar. The actor has reportedly teamed up with Bappi Lahiri and Tanishk Bagchi to recreate the cult classic song, according to an entertainment portal. The original song was first heard in the 1985 film Saheb starring Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh.

Ayushmann was excited as he spoke about the upcoming song to a news portal. The actor mentioned that it is his favourite song and is among his cult favourites as well. He also mentioned that as a kid he would often dance to the tunes of the song. Ayushmann said that life has come a full circle as he will once again dance to the song for his own film years later.

