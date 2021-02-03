Disha Patani Addresses Animal Cruelty, Demands 'stricter Punishments' For Culprits

Disha Patani is quite vocal about animal rights and raises her voice for crimes against animals. The Malang actor took to Instagram recently and shared a post by PETA on her stories, which shed light on the inhumane crime against an elephant in Tamil Nadu. Read on to know more about Disha Patani's Instagram story and the entire incident.

Disha Patani raises her voice against animal cruelty

MS Dhoni actor Disha Patani is quite active on Instagram and her love for animals is quite evident from her posts on social media. She frequently shares pictures with her pets and also supports the cause of animal welfare. Patani recently took to Instagram and shared a post by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), that talked about the recent horrendous incident in the state of Tamil Nadu, where a few men set an elephant on fire, resulting in his killing. Disha wrote, "No words. We need stricter animal cruelty punishment laws. Period." You can see her story here.

Tamil Nadu elephant set on fire

According to a report by PETA, an ablaze tire was thrown at a bull elephant in Tamil Nadu, which ended up killing him. Two out of three men involved in the incident were arrested and the resort where it took place has been sealed as the investigation went on. The entire episode was caught on camera and many animal welfare organizations, including PETA, are calling for humane methods of protecting crops and properties and of preventing human-elephant conflicts from leading to injuries and deaths. You can see PETA's post here.

PETA captioned their post, "this is truly some of the most disturbing footage you'll ever see. An elephant was lit on FIRE and killed in India. By the time the forest department found him, he was bleeding from his ears and critically injured. This tragedy occurred because humans invaded his home. Arrests have been made and @petaindia is calling for more action."

A lot of people commented on PETA's post and requested severe punishment for the culprits. While one follower wrote, "this is so sad! PEOPLE NEED TO STOP THIS AND REALIZE THAT ANIMALS HAVE FEELINGS, A HOME, AND A LIFE JUST AS US HUMANS DO!!!!", while another commented saying, "Thank God they got arrested! Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. This is truly despicable news it hurts thinking about it." You can see some of the comments here.

Image Credits: Disha Patani official Instagram Account

