Disha Patani Nails Flying Kick 'post Cheat Day'; Beau Tiger Shroff Likes The Video

On January 14, 2021, Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself nailing a flying kick in the gym. By sharing the video, she gave a glimpse to her fans and followers of what her workout routine looks like after a cheat day. The song added to the video is BTS’ Mic Drop. Disha is a fitness enthusiast and is often seen sharing her workout videos and fitness tips on social media sites with her fans and followers.

Disha Patani's workout videos give major fitness goals to her fans

In the video, Disha can be seen wearing a pair of tights with a zipper. She can be seen running from a distance and kicking a boxing bag in front of her. Disha nails the kick by landing comfortably on her feet after the kick. By adding BTS’ song in the background, the Malang actor proved herself to be a BTS stan. In her caption, Disha wrote, “Post cheat be like”.

As soon as the video was uploaded, many of her fans and followers were quick enough to like it and drop positive comments. Disha’s rumoured beau Tiger Shroff too reacted to the video. Tiger Shroff also liked the video. Warda Khan Nadiadwala commented, “Whoaaaaaa” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Elli Avrram too clapped for the actor in her comments. Her sister Khushboo too wrote, “Bhooooot hardd. Superrrb sis” with several fire emoticons and a praying hand emoji.

A fan commented, “Very beautiful. Fabulous” with a pair of red hearts and fire emoticons. Another wrote, “Yea she listens to BTS”. A user commented, “Mic drop” with a purple heart. Another one called her, “Fantastic beauty” with a fire emoticon. Several of her fans dropped red heart and fire emoticons on the post.

Disha Patani's fitness

Disha is an active Instagram user and often treats her fans with her workout session videos and fitness tips. In her other recent post, she shared a video of herself acing pulldowns. In the video, she can be seen wearing a white racerback top and red shorts. Flaunting her muscled back, Disha styled her hair in a messy bun while her workout session. Khushboo Patani, Caitlin Dechelle, and Kiara Advani complimented the actor.

