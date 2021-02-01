Tiger Shroff's Rumoured Girlfriend Disha Patani Wishes Jackie Shroff On 64th Birthday

Ayesha Shroff took to her Instagram account today early morning on February 1, 2021, to post a birthday wish for husband Jackie Shroff. As many of the actor’s fans and followers commented under the post, so did Disha Patani. Read along and take a look at the picture and comments here.

Disha Patani wishes Jackie Shroff a Happy Birthday

February 1, 2021, marks the 64th birthday of Bollywood’s "Bindas Bhidu", actor Jackie Shroff. Wishes and love have been pouring in on the actor as his fans, followers and friends celebrate the special day. His wife Ayesha Shroff took to her Instagram account and uploaded a picture of the actor in happy spirits. In the caption, she wrote a heartfelt message for her star husband.

Her caption read, “Happppppiest birthday to the BEST father in the World! And the man with the BIGGEST heart in the World!!” followed by a series of red heart emojis. The post has received over 11k likes by Shroff’s fans and followers who have also showered some major birthday love and wishes for him in the comments section under the post. The actor also received a birthday wish from actor Disha Patani, who is quite close to the family and also Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Uncle” followed by some emojis, take a look at the comments here.

Shroff’s daughter Krishna also took to her Instagram stories to wish her father on the occasion. She uploaded a collage of both of them in similar poses and wrote along with a quirky message with it. Krishna Shroff wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who people can only dream of embodying, lucky for me, it runs in my blood. Blessed with the absolute best”.

Jackie Shroff on the work front

The birthday boy was last seen in a cameo in Baaghi 3 where he shared screen space with his son Tiger for the first time. He was also seen in the Sanjay Dutt starrer Prasthaanam, prior to that. His next two releases will be Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

