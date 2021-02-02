Disha Patani Shares Throwback Pic From Maldives Vacation As She 'misses The Sea'

On Tuesday afternoon, Disha Patani scrolled through her archives and shared a photo from her recent trip to the Maldives. She wrote that she is "missing the sea". Disha stunned in a white bralette and left her hair to naturally bounce while she posed for the camera. The Baaghi actor had jetted off to the location to ring in the New Year with her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff.

As soon as Disha Patani's post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. Tiger's sister, Krishna Shroff called her "natural beauty", whereas Khushboo Patani wrote, "Wow beauty". Users also talked about Disha's fitness regime and many complimented her outfit. "Your perfectly toned body is just a result of your regular hard work at the gym. I love your outfit too," read another fan's comment.

Disha Patani is 'missing the sea'

It was on December 29 when Disha Patani's photos from the Maldives stormed the internet. She was seen sailing a boat in a yellow bikini. "Aquaman feels," Patani wrote in the caption. She had shared many photos from her villa as well. Tiger Shroff was also holidaying at the same location, but the duo did not post any photos together.

Disha Patani's movies

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also features an ensemble cast of Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar among others. Disha will be seen in the upcoming film titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan. The movie is the remake of a South Korean film titled, Veteran. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and will also star Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, she also has Shashank Khaitan's next in the pipeline. However, many details about this are not reported yet. She had also begun filming for her next film titled KTina. It was in 2019 when the makers had released her first look. Ekta Kapoor had written that the Disha will play a never-before-seen avatar. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was one of the firsts to congratulate the team.

