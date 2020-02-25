Disha Patani Adds A Punjabi Twist To The Iconic Hook Step Of 'Lean On'; Watch Video

Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and MØ's sensational composition Lean On went on to become a chartbuster with over 2.7 Billion views on the music video of the song alone on YouTube. The song became a massive success in India too as the music video was shot in several parts of India, including Mumbai. The song released five years ago and still tops the playlist of several people, including the Malang actor Disha Patani. Disha was recently seen jamming to the track with one of her friends flaunting her dancing skills.

Also Read | 'Malang' Row: Entertainment Society Of Goa To Take An Undertaking From Filmmakers?

Disha Patani adds a unique twist to the hook step of Lean On

The Bharat actor Disha Patani's video of jamming to Lean On was recently making rounds on social media. Disha, along with one of her girlfriend, was showing off the popular hook step of the song from its music video, by tweaking it a little and adding a Punjabi twist to it. At the end of the video, Patani added a Bhangra step to the hook step of the song and was all smiles throughout the video.

Also Read | Disha Patani's These Scenes From Her Debut Film 'Loafer' Are Heart-winning

The actor is currently enjoying the success of her recent release at the silver screens titled Malang. Apart from Disha, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu in the lead roles and managed to mint over ₹56 Crores at the box office. The film also marked the biggest opening of Aditya Roy Kapur till date by making around ₹6.50 Crores on its opening day.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Adorable Pictures With Her Siblings Will Give You #SiblingGoals

Also Read | Disha Patani's Wall Back-flip Attempt Can Be Monday Motivation For Fans; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.