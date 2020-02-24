Disha Patani's Wall Back-flip Attempt Can Be Monday Motivation For Fans; Watch Video

Disha Patani is currently basking in the success of her recent release Malang. Though the film opened to a mixed response from the critics, the audience enjoyed watching Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in unconventional avatars. The actor's performance in the film garnered much appreciation and praise.

It seems like Disha Patani is continuing to amuse her fans with her lesser-known side. Recently, the 27-year-old actor shared a video post on her social media handle, which is catching the attention of her fans and followers.

In the video, she is sporting a gym look in a black t-shirt and red shorts. With help, she attempts a wall back-flip. After attempting one rough flip, she again tries to deliver a clean flip. As the video progresses, she gives a hi-fi and walks off.

In the caption, she has written: 'Tried wall back after ages, not clean but soon will be getting there'. Many of her fans and followers poured their love in the comments section and flooded it with heart and fire emoticons. Director-choreographer Ahmed Khan and actor Elli AvrRam also praised her in the comments.

Watch Disha Patani's flip below:

Interestingly, a couple of days back, the Baaghi 2 actor shared a video, in which she was featured performing a front flip. Apart from this, she is also seen hitting the gym lately. She keeps sharing glimpses of her workout. Watch a few from her latest posts below:

On the work front, Disha has numerous projects in her kitty. She will soon share the screen space with her Bharat co-star Salman Khan in his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. On the other side, she has also signed a film with producer Ekta Kapoor. The film, titled KTina, is speculated to be a comedy-drama.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram )

