'Malang' Row: Entertainment Society Of Goa To Take An Undertaking From Filmmakers?

The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) has raised some issues with Mohit Suri's action thriller Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. The film hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020, and was not received well by the Chief Minister of Goa, reported an online portal. Malang has, in a way, opened ESG's eyes on taking an effective action regarding the portrayal of Goa in movies.

Also Read | As 'Malang' Upsets Goa CM, Here Are Some Other Movies That Were Marred By Controversies

Malang upsets the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG)

Goa is one of the tourist hotspots of India where a lot of movies have been shot almost every year. Mohit Suri's recent thriller Malang was also shot in Goa but the projection of the state in the film has become a matter of concern for the Entertainment Society of Goa. The portrayal of drugs and rave parties in the movie upset the officials, including the CM of Goa, Pramod Sawant who slammed the movie for portraying the state in a poor light.

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Starrer 'Malang' To Get A Sequel; Director Confirms

In an interview with PTI, the Vice-President of ESG openly spoke about serious thoughts being given by the body to often maligning of the state through movies. ESG is upset with movies that portray the tourist spot as a drug or prostitution destination and has decided to take charge. The organization is planning to work on contemplating guidelines for filmmakers to curb their attempts of maligning the image of the state.

Also Read | Goa CM Irate At Disha Patani's Malang's Drug Focus; Scripts To Now Be Checked pre-filming

Talking about Malang, the film has managed to successfully mint ₹50 crores at the box office. The film, on its opening day, made around ₹6.50 crores. Trade analyst Taran Aadarsh took to Twitter to announce that Malang has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office.

#Malang hits ₹ 50 cr... Third film to cross ₹ 50 cr mark in 2020, after #Tanhaji [nearing ₹ 275 cr] and #StreetDancer3D [nearing ₹ 75 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 50.69 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2020

Also Read | 'Malang' Box Office Collection: Aditya Roy Kapoor Starrer Crosses The ₹50 Crore Mark

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.