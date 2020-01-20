Disha Patani Keeps Fans Hooked As She Poses In Orange Bikini On 'Malang' Sets; See Pics

Disha Patani has been slaying her beach looks in her last few social media posts. The actor recently put up a picture of herself in an orange bikini. The stills are coming in from the shoot of her upcoming film, Malang.

Disha slays in orange bikini

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actors of the industry. Her pictures are loved by people across the country for the fitness goals set by her. She had recently posted pictures in an orange bikini on her official Instagram handle.

As a follow-up post, Disha Patani posted more pictures in the same outfit on January 20, 2020. In the pictures, she can be seen getting ready for a shot in the first picture. The actor is wearing a strapless bikini top with the same colour bikini bottom. In the next picture, Disha Patani is posing in the water against a sunny background. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned that she is adding a few more stills to the Malang list. The stills are from the title track of the film Malang. Have a look at the post put up by the Baaghi 2 actor here.

Disha Patani’s look in the film Malang

Disha Patani recently revealed the first look of his character from the film Malang. In the picture released by the actor, she can be seen feeling the moment. In the caption for the poster, she has written how her character is living one high to another. She has also mentioned the words, “In Love”. Here is what she posted about her look in the film.

Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram

