Disha Patani Sets The Internet On Fire In Stunning Orange Bikini From 'Malang', See Pic

Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Malang, directed by Ek Tha Villain fame Mohit Suri, which will hit the theaters on February 7. The trailer of the film was unveiled a few days ago and was received positively by fans for the high adrenaline action sequences as well as the passionate love story between the characters portrayed by Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. While the plot of the film created anticipation among the fans, Aditya and Disha were lauded for their sizzling chemistry as well as their well-chiseled bodies.

In fact, one of the moments in the trailer that caught the viewers' attention had been the shot where the Bharat actor could be seen walking out of the waters dressed in an orange bikini. Earlier on Sunday, Disha Patani shared a still from the shoot of the film where she can be seen sporting that orange bikini with the backdrop of the ocean. The actor can be seen posing as she soaks in the sun during the shoot of Malang. The picture has the netizens responding to it with fire emojis as well as praises for the actor's fit and fabulous body. Disha Patani captioned the post as "#malang" with a mermaid emoji.

The promotions of the Mohit Suri film are in full force as various posters and songs from the film have been released in the past few weeks. The title track of the movie Malang was on Thursday released by the makers. The soulful song is composed and sung by Ved Sharma.

About the film

Malang is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. It marks Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug. Anil Kapoor is said to be portraying a negative role in the film as a funny cop. Malang is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

