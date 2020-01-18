Disha Patani Finds New Way To Promote 'Malang' While Confessing Her Love For Chai; Watch

Social media has become a fast and fun way for celebrities to interact with their fans. Aside from being an easy way to market their work, celebrities are able to keep their fans updated about their day to day life. This often leads to them coming up with new hashtags and setting trends. Read on to know who started the latest one.

Disha Patani recreates Malang trailer

Following the B-town celebrities, the Malang actor Disha Patani also took to her too recently posted a video on her social media handle in order to start a trend to promote her upcoming film. In the video, she is seen along with three other friends talking about how each one loves chai. The dialogue delivery is on similar lines to the Malang trailer, which has been creating a buzz among the fans ever since it got released.

In the action-thriller Malang, all the four lead actors are seen describing what murdering people means to them. Disha Patani in her video recreated that scene and replaced the love for killing people with her love for chai. The movie is set to release on February 7, 2020.

Trailer of Malang

Kunal Kemmu reacted to the video

Disha Patani captioned the video asking her fans and friends to make a similar video and upload it on their social media accounts. Disha Patani further said that she will share the most fun ones on her social media handle. As soon as she posted the video, Bollywood celebrity and co-star in Malang, Kunal Kemmu reacted to the video.

