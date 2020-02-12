Disha Patani Overjoyed With Malang's Success; Says 'I Have Gotten More Than I Deserved'

Disha Patani starrer Malang is a romantic action thriller film revolving around a couple whose seemingly perfect life comes crashing down after they become linked to a corrupt cop and his righteous counterpart. The movie stars Disha Patani along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

The movie recently released in theatres and has been doing well at the box office. A media portal approached Disha Patani about the film’s success and here is what all she had to say.

Disha Patani feels she has got more than she deserved

Disha Patani opened up about how she feels to be associated with hit films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2 and now Malang. She told a leading media portal that she feels positive and extremely lucky to have gotten more than what she thinks she deserved. The actor further thanked her fans for the adulation she has received over the years and said to the media portal that it gives her confidence to explore different roles.

The actor in an interview with a leading media portal opened up about how she has been handling the success of her latest film. She told the media portal that she was immensely thankful and felt that the story, suspense and the varied characters in the movie were a reason behind its success.

The Baaghi 2 actor has been overwhelmed with the positive response the movie has been receiving. Disha also expressed how grateful she has been to have been receiving so much love from the audience.

Disha Patani’s Instagram was flooded with pictures from the sets of Malang referring to which the actor said that she had a lot of fun shooting for the film. She further spoke about how she enjoyed shooting outdoors and had a great time shooting the water sports they had to do for the movie.

