Disha Patani To Kartik Aaryan; B'town Stars Who Know The Art Of Taking A Perfect Selfie

The trend of taking selfies and posting on social media is not new in Bollywood. Everyday while surfing the net you might come across one selfie captured by a B-town celeb that grabs your attention completely and all you want to do is replicate it. It could be the new pose, background, or the attire that stands out in that particular picture. Taking about the same, let's take a look at some Bollywood stars who have aced the art of taking selfies.

Celebrities Who Knows The Art Of Charming Their Fans With Their Stunning Selfies

Disha Patani

The first name in this unusual yet riveting list is that of M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story actress Disha Patani. The diva, on a regular basis keeps posting her surreal selfies on her social media accounts. In this peculiar selfie captured by Disha Patani, the Baaghi 2 actor looks breathtaking. Her flawless skin, on-point glowy makeup and the camera angle surely makes this picture of her an ideal selfie to re-create.

Vicky Kaushal

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal in this sunkissed selfie looks truly dreamy. With his dapper looks, full-grown stubble and piercing pose this Vicky Kaushal's selfie is simply unmissable. Especially during the lockdown, Vicky's Instagram wall has accumulated a lot handsome selfies of the Bhoot actor, which totally deserves your attention.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

When talking about perfect selfies there's no way we miss out mentioning about Bebo. Though Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram quite recently, her Insta page is nothing short of visual delight for her fans. Every selfie of the beautiful actor looks marvellous. In this picture, the Talaash actress looks majestic wearing subtle makeup and neat updo.

Alia Bhatt

Similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan, even Alia Bhatt is a true-blue stunner. Her no-makeup selfies are extremely pretty to look at. With uncanny captions and unpredictable poses, Alia always surprises her ardent admirers with her selfies. In this pic, the Highway actor looks refreshing in white ensemble cuddling with her pet cat.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has a huge fanbase on social media. His every selfie is a much-awaited by his admirers. In this Insta post by Kartik, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor looks dashing. Be it the engaging pose or his quirky hairstyle, Kartik Aaryan aces this casual look in the most wonderful way.

