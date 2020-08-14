Did You Know Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Offered Jessica's Role In 'No One Killed Jessica'?

In the year 2011 released director Raj Kumar Gupta's much-awaited biopic based on a true event of Jessica Lal's sensational murder case titled No One Killed Jessica. As soon as the film hit the theatres it was a huge hit, with stellar acts by all the actors and compelling story plot. No One Killed Jessica as a commercial flick that ticked every box required for a blockbuster. But, do you know that Jessica Lal's role was first offered to a celebrated Bollywood actress, and once she refused then only it landed in Myra Karn's kitty.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Refused To Play Jessica Lal In No One Killed Jessica

It was none other than Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was the first choice to play Jessica Lal in the movie. In fact, the makers of the Bollywood film were keen to have Kareena onboard. Reportedly, the Asoka actress initially seemed interested in the project but sometime later, in an interview to Mid Day, she talked about why she rejected the role. As per Kareena Kapoor Khan, she failed to connect with Jessica's screen character.

Bebo added that if she would ever want to be a part of a film revolving around a 'socio-political theme' it would be something similar to Kurbaan that would excite her. As such topics are relevant in the current times as per the K3G actress. Shedding more light on her decision not to play Jessica, Kareena Kapoor Khan said for she wants to be a part of only those off-beat films in which she gets meaty roles. And, she will not do an off-beat movie just to prove her acting mettle when the role is not strong enough.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also talked about how she wishes to be a part of films which are beyond focusing on her glamour quotient and looks, in the interview. KKK also stressed on the fact that if she chooses to do a non-commercial film it should be something worth her time and efforts with an elaborated role. Amazingly, had Kareena agreed to be a part of No One Killed Jessica cast the movie would have three female superstars in a film together, as Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji played the other two protagonists in the movie.

However irrespective of Kareena Kapoor Khan not being a part of No One Killed Jessica, it did not dent the popularity or success of the movie in any manner. No One Killed Jessica did remarkable business at the box-office of ₹84 crores. And, Myra's performance in the movie as Jessica Lal was highly lauded by the audience and critics both.

