Shraddha Kapoor And Disha Patani Ooze Glamour In These Burgundy Coloured Outfits

Shraddha Kapoor is on a career-high with her current film Street Dancer 3D. She is playing the role of Inayat in the movie Street Dancer 3D and fans adore her looks in the movie. On the other hand, Disha Patani kickstarted her new year with Malang. The movie also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu. Both the actor Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor are not only known for their acting in Bollywood but are also known for their fashionable looks. Let us take a look Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani's fashionable pictures.

Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani's fashionable looks

Shraddha Kapoor's fashion

She is wearing a velvet dress which has a sleeve detailing. She has kept a sleek hairstyle which looks beautiful. To complete her outfit she is wearing strappy heels. She is also worn nude makeup with black eyeliner. Take a look at her glamorous outfit.

Disha Patani's style

Disha Patani was spotted in a wine coloured dress which featured a deep neck cut. She paired her dress with black leather ankle length heels. The actor opted for soft curls and donned a pair of silver earrings. Interestingly, fans compared her outfit with that of Beyonce. Take a look at her outfit.

