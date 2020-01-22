Disha Patani Takes Fashion Cues From Beyonce For Promotions Of 'Malang'

Disha Patani has now geared up for the promotion of her upcoming movie Malang. The actor’s name is always mentioned when it comes to fashion and style. Disha Patani will be seen in a different avatar in the movie Malang. In a recent song of Malang, Disha Patani kept the fans hooked by slaying in a red bikini.

To promote the movie, Disha Patani was spotted in a wine coloured dress which featured a deep neck cut. The actor paired her dress with black leather ankle length heels. Disha Patani opted for soft curls and donned a pair of silver earrings. It seems that the Malang actor took fashion cues from Beyonce this time. Beyonce was also recently seen in a similar colour outfit while she promoted a sneaker brand.

Check out Disha Patani’s look here:

ALSO READ| Disha Patani Teases Fans With A Glimpse Of 'Malang' With Its Upcoming Song 'Humraah'

ALSO READ| Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur Seen Getting Cosy In Malang's ‘Humraah' Song Poster

Check out Beyonce’s look here:

ALSO READ| British Store's Joke On Beyonce's Ivy Park X Adidas Line Angers Fans

About the movie Malang

Malang is an upcoming romantic-action movie which is helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Ankur Garg, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakraman. Malang marks the second collaboration of Mohit Suri with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Khemu after Kalyug. The movie portrays Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in prominent roles. Malang is going to hit the silver screen on February 7, 2020.

ALSO READ| Disha Patani Keeps Fans Hooked As She Poses In Orange Bikini On 'Malang' Sets; See Pics

Watch the Malang Trailer here

ALSO READ| From Beyonce To Malaika Arora, Check Out These Celebs Slaying In Yousef Aljasmi Design

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.