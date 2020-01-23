Shraddha Kapoor Is Every Fashionista’s Dream With Her Street Dancer 3D Promotional Outfits

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most prominent gen-next actor of Bollywood right now. Shraddha started her acting career in 2010 with a pivotal role in Teen Patti, followed by her lead role in Luv Ka The End in 2011 and since then, there was no looking back for the actor. However, Shraddha Kapoor came into the limelight post her appearance in the commercially successful films like Ashiqui 2, Stree, Baaghi, ABCD, Chhichore and Saaho. She has often showcased her multi-faceted sides as she dabbled in singing too. But the actor is also known for her sartorial choices. Shraddha has been upping her fashion game as she is in a promotional spree for her latest film Street Dancer 3D and here are some of her best looks from the promotions of Street Dancer 3D.

Here are some of the best looks of Shraddha from her Street Dancer 3D promotional events

Chic is the word

Shraddha is looking her elegant best in this look. She has opted for a white top which she has paired with a jacket and yellow skirt. She compliments the look with a radiant makeup and sleek hair. Her brown heels are further glamming up the look.

A vision in white

Shraddha is bringing on a cheery vibe with this look. She has opted for a full-sleeved white top with ruffled hemlines which she has paired with a white skirt. But it is her lovely hairdo which is stealing the show here. She has opted for a braided hairdo with some mild flicks left open.

The Goth Queen

Shraddha has totally unleashed her gothic side with this look. The Stree actor has opted for a full-sleeved thigh-slit black gown which she has paired with black boots. She has also opted for black dangler earrings with the entire look. However, it is her smokey eyes and a radiant makeup which is adding volumes to the look.

Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

