Shraddha Kapoor And Rohan Shrestha Marriage Rumours Are True? The Actress Finally Reveals

Speculations are rife that new couple in Bollywood, actor Shraddha Kapoor and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. There are also claims that the two are getting serious after they were rumoured to be vacationing in Serbia and that there are wedding bells to be heard soon. But, Shraddha Kapoor has finally put an end to these rumours.

Shraddha Kapoor says "It's only buzz"

In an interview with a leading newspaper, Shraddha Kapoor opened up on the rumours about her tying the knot with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. The actor laughed them off and said that she does not have the time to think about anything other than her movies. She also called the news a mere ''buzz" going around.

Shraddha's father Shakti Kapoor also called out the rumours to be false. In an interview with an entertainment website last year, Shakti said that Shraddha future does not have any plans regarding marriage. She will not be marrying for the next 4-5 years. He also talked about how Shraddha had too much on her plate and that she is focused on her projects. There is no space for such thoughts at least for the next two years.

Shakti Kapoor also addressed the fact that dating rumours and link-ups is a part and parcel of the film industry. He says that he is unfazed by these rumours. He also added that he is aware of his daughter's life. Shakti also said that Rakesh Shrestha, Rohan's father, is a good friend of his. In the end, Shakti claimed that Shraddha Kapoor will not marry without the consent of his parents.

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. She is a part of the film alongside Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva. The movie will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D'Souza.

(Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha Instagram)

