Kajol And Ajay Devgn's Relationship Timeline; Know More About The Tanhaji Couple

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been setting major couple goals for all the couples to follow in the Bollywood film industry. The two have acted together in many movies and are named as one of the most successful couples in Bollywood by fans. Kajol and Ajay have quite opposite personalities, but together they make a beautiful couple!

ALSO READ | Kajol Devgan Shares A Throwback Photo From The Sets Of Helicopter Eela

What is Kajol and Ajay Devgn's story?

Early days

Kajol and Ajay met on the sets of the movie Hulchul in the year 1995. According to an article in a leading daily, the movie was supposed to star Divya Bharti, but Kajol was later approached for the film after Divya's sudden death. Kajol revealed in a chat show that her first impression of Ajay was not so good. She felt weird about Ajay as he used to sit in a corner and smoke like a chimney. Ajay slowly became an important part of Kajol's life, but he was dating another girl. The two started dating after two years, during the later stages of the movie Gundaraj. Ajay also shared in an interview that there was no proposal. Love just grew between the two.

ALSO READ | Kajol: Ajay Wanted Me To Be Part Of The Film So That He Didn't Have To Pay My Fees

Marriage

Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in a typical Maharashtrian-style wedding. They tied the knot on February 24, 1999. Kajol once revealed in an interview that Ajay is not a romantic person. He must be reminded of their wedding anniversary as well. Kajol then gushed about the fact that she feels safe around him and that he backs her one hundred percent.

ALSO READ | Kajol Is All Set For Her OTT Debut In 2020 With The Film Tribhanga

Present times

Kajol and Ajay Devgn liked to keep their lives private. The couple has two beautiful children Nyasa and Yug. The two keep posting beautiful pictures of their family on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Reminiscing Kajol's Best Scenes From The Movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

ALSO READ | Kajol's Iconic Dialogues From 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' That Fans Just Cannot Forget

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.