Single? Committed? It's Complicated? Kartik Aaryan Coins Entirely New Relationship Status

Are they dating or are they not? This question has been on everyone's mind about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The two who were spending quality time during Imtiaz Ali's film shooting suddenly distance themselves triggering break-up rumours. But now shutting down all the speculations, Kartik in an interview admitted that he's in a 'happy phase' — both personally and professionally.

He said that he doesn't speak about his personal life because he doesn't like that. He further said that he is not the only one involved and respects the other person's space too. "So, it’s better ki main chup hi rahun. I can just say that I am in a happy phase in all aspects of life," Kartik said to a national daily.

Speaking about his next projects, Kartik called 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' a massy film with strong content. And about 'Dostana 2', Kartik said that the film will push the envelope and the film is very important to him. And lastly, about Imtiaz Ali's film opposite Sara Ali Khan, Kartik says that the film has 'been one experience he will always cherish."

Kartik Aaryan fared well at the box office with his romantic comedy flicks in 2019

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in many projects in the upcoming year. He is scheduled to feature in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama film tentatively titled Aaj Kal along with actor Sara Ali Khan. The actor had been in the news recently for his updates from the sets of Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 which will be produced by Dharma Productions. The movie will feature actors Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya and is reportedly a sequel to the John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana. Kartik will also be seen in the Anees Bazmee horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

Kartik Aaryan has won a host of awards for his impressive performances; know more

