Charlotte Flair Reveals Relationship Secrets And First Date With Andrade

New Year has brought good luck to WWE diva Charlotte Flair as she got engaged to her beau and WWE United States Champion Andrade. The couple shared the news by posting a celebratory picture on Instagram. Now, Charlotte Flair has opened up about how she got together with Andrade. The WWE superstar divulged that she was the one who initiated the relationship.

Charlotte Flair revealed that she asked fellow wrestler, Karl Anderson of The OC, whether he was friends with Andrade. The Queen was indulging in a Q&A session with her fans on Twitter following her engagement announcement. Her relationship with Andrade was a hot topic among the fans.

One of the Twitter users even asked Charlotte Flair where her first date with Andrade was. The former RAW and SmackDown Champion revealed that she had her first date with her beau in catering. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair’s father, WWE legend Ric Flair, was over the moon after his daughter’s engagement.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade get engaged

Ric Flair sent out a congratulatory message for his daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law. He took to Twitter and posted a picture of the happy couple and captioned it ‘Congratulations, my beautiful daughter.’ He tagged both Charlotte and Andrade on the post and called the current WWE United States Champion an awesome young man. Ric Flair also stated that he was happy and proud papa.

Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Awesome Young Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement! So Happy, So Proud! What A Way To Start 2020! pic.twitter.com/W6wt1TdBbc — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 1, 2020

