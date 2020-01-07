Janhvi Kapoor Steps Out Of Gym With 'mystery Man', Sparks Dating Rumours

Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the Netflix horror anthology Ghost Stories that released at midnight on New Year. Recently, she was spotted stepping out of the gym with a mystery man. Here are all the developments surrounding the story so far:

Janhvi Kapoor steps out of the Gym with a ‘Mystery Man.’

Recently, in a couple of photographs taken by the paparazzi, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with a mystery man while they were stepping out of the gym. In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor and the other guy are looking candid with each other. They have been captured while talking to each other. In the images, Janhvi is sporting a white traditional long kurta and holding a shimmery rainbow reflective bag in her arms. She has coupled the look with daily wear women flip-flops.

On the other hand, the mystery man who stepped out of the gym with Janhvi Kapoor is sporting a pitch-black half-sleeved t-shirt and blue shorts. The guy is holding a sipper and his mobile phone in his left hand. The person spotted with Janhvi has paired his outfit with black and grey sports shoes. Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures with the mystery man have already started instigating Janhvi Kapoor dating rumours. Janhvi Kapoor’s relationships with the mystery guy have not been confirmed yet, and there is no information about who this person is.

Janhvi Kapoor’s relationships

Janhvi Kapoor has been subjected to a lot of dating rumours and has been making rounds in the news frequently. Recently, stories surrounding Janhvi Kapoor’s relationships with Ishaan Khatter also surfaced online. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by either of the actors.

