Disha Patani Looks Chic As Ever As She Aces Denim-on-denim Look

Disha Patani recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her. In the picture, the actor is seen posing while sitting on a couch. She is donning a candid kind of pose with her eyes closed and one hand on the forehead. Disha Patani is spotted donning a denim-on-denim look with a denim jacket paired and a tan coloured bralette and denim ripped shorts.

The actor’s outfit is completed with an open hair look. Fans in huge number praised Disha’s picture by dropping fire and heart emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at Disha Patani’s Instagram picture.

Fans shower love on Disha Patani's picture

Disha Patani also posted more pictures that were close-up shots in the same look. The actor was showing off her makeup as she did it on her own. In the picture, Disha Patani is seen donning a subtle makeup look with a pop of gold on her eyes balanced with nude lip colour. Not to miss, the brown ombre open-hair that made her look even more gorgeous. Take a look at Disha Patani's photos.

On the work front

Disha Patani was last seen in the film Malang. In the movie, Disha Patani was seen sharing the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. The film traced the story of Aditya Roy Kapur aka Advait who is on a murder spree after the death of his girlfriend, Disha Patani. Anil Kapoor plays the role of a cop who turns to drug addiction after the death of his daughter. Kunal Kemmu played the role of a truthful cop who is also dealing with marital problems.

Malang taps into the dark side of each character. Malang opened to mixed reviews from the critics but went on to become a hit at the box-office. Disha Patani will be next seen in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will feature Salman Khan alongside Disha Patani. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 22, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date of the film has been postponed.

