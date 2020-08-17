Disha Patani Shares Old Workout Video From A Time When She Was 'strong'; Watch

It is no secret that actor Disha Patani is a fitness freak and loves working out. The actor often shares her workout picture and videos with her fans, giving major inspiration to them to start working out as well. She took to her social media on August 17 to share a couple of old workout videos with her fans. Take a look at her videos.

Disha Patani shares throwback workout videos

In the first video, she is performing a tough rep while her instructor motivates her from the side. In the second, the actor increases the weight and is seen performing one full rep with some help from her instructor.

Disha Patani wrote in the caption, "#throwback to the times when I was strongðŸ¤ª 75kg 1 rep, 2nd set is 80kg 1 rep full range squatðŸŒ¸ @rajendradhole thanks for the motivation sirðŸ’ªðŸ½". [sic]

Fans were quite fascinated by the actor's lift and took to the comments section to praise her for it. One user wrote, "Super girl ðŸ‘Œ". Another user wrote, "Strong and BeautifulðŸ˜ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’ªðŸ’ªðŸ‹ðŸ‹". Another user wrote, "WoowwwwwðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜salute to you my strongest women dishuu ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥@dishapatani".

The actor earlier took to social media to share a series of pictures from her home photoshoot. She was seen posing on a couch and was dressed in a denim on denim outfit. With one hand in her hair, the actor was dressed in a rust coloured tank top and complimented the look with a navy blue coloured jacket and shorts.

She chose to go minimal with her makeup and is seen wearing nude makeup with pale yellow eyeshadow. Apart from her home photoshoots, the actor also enjoys spending time with her pets and often shares pictures with her cats and dogs. Disha Patani also often shares throwback pictures from her old vacations and film sets.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. As for her upcoming projects, she will be seen in Sangamithra and Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She has also been roped in for KTina and Ek Villain 2.

