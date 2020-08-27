Can Sonam Kapoor As Rashi Be The Answer To 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' In Show's B-town Remake?

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is one of the most popular Indian daily soap based a rich and affluent Gujarati family. The plot revolves around Gopi Vau and her equation with her in-laws. Her cousin, who is also her brother-in-law's wife now, leaves no opportunity to create trouble for her. However, with the support of her mother-in-law, she is able to overcome them all.

A few days ago, an Instagram user created a rap version of the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Since then, the rap video as well as Rashi, who is the culprit, started trending on social media. On that, here’s re-imagining Saath Nibhana Saathiya with a Bollywood cast.

Gopi Vau - Alia Bhatt

She is the main character of the show who always ends up getting into trouble caused by her scheming sister. She is also known for her naive and gullible personality. Having played a docile girl who is forced to adapt to her current situation in Raazi, Alia Bhatt seems ideal for this role.

Rashi - Sonam Kapoor

She is always up to scheming and plotting against her little sister, Gopi just so that she is handed with the responsibility of managing the house. Known for playing haughty characters, Sonam Kapoor seems perfect for this role.

Kokila - Supriya Pathak

She is the Modi matriarch who is very strict in her principles and always tries to do the right thing. She is also very protective of her timid and naïve daughter-in-law, Gopi Vau. Owing to her performance in Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela, Supriya Pathak Kapoor seems just the person for this role.

Aham Modi - Abhishek Bachchan

He is Kokila’s son and the husband of Gopi Vau. He is an introvert who is unhappy with his arranged marriage but later falls in love with Gopi. Known for essaying serious characters previously, Abhishek Bachchan might be able to pull off this role.

Jigar Modi - Varun Dhawan

He is Rashi’s husband and the younger cousin of Aham. He is more happy-go-lucky in nature and loves to have fun, unlike Aham. Known for her funky roles and energetic performances, Varun Dhawan seems ideal to essay this role.

