Disha Patani Finds A New Friend While Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is an animal lover and her social media is a testimony to it. Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Disha Patani has flooded her Instagram revealing how she is quarantining with her adorable pets. Taking to Instagram, Disha Patani shared a picture in her Insta story wherein she can be seen enjoying her time with a little bird. The diva can be seen sporting a yellow jersey paired with blue shorts. Disha Patani can be seen enjoying the company of her new friend.

Have a look at the picture shared by Disha Patani here:

Previously, Disha Patani reportedly stepped out of her house to rescue a kite, when she saw it lying on the street. The report further suggests that she took the bird to the nearest vet clinic and also provided food to it. This is not the first time, where Disha can be seen enjoying the company of her pets. Previously, she has shared hilarious as well as adorable pictures of her with dogs and cats. Here is taking a look at it.

What is next in store for Disha Patani?

Disha Patani was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be next seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is jointly produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan. Apart from Disha Patani, the movie also features Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

