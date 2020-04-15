Disha Patani Finds Krishna Shroff's Body 'sizzling', Here's How She Reacted

While Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have not yet put up an official stamp on their relationship, Disha does not hide the fact that she shares a great rapport with his sister Krishna Shroff. Recently, Krishna added a picture of herself on her Instagram. Disha was quick to comment on the post and was all praises for Shroff.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Ups Her Chic Game As She Slips Into A White Thigh-high Slit Dress; Here It Is

Disha's love for Krishna

Krishna Shroff posted a monochrome picture of herself in a bikini on her Instagram. She can be seen sitting on the bed in a black lacy bikini along with a messy hairdo. She is taking a mirror selfie and picture perfectly accentuates her fit body.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani's Stunning Lockdown Outfits You Should Not Miss

Disha commented on the post, praising Krishna for her perfect body and also added a fire emoji. Replying to Disha, Krishna said that she is taking inspiration from her. Tiger Shroff also did not hold back and shared his reaction to Krishna's post. He commented with a monkey emoji where it can be seen with his hands on his mouth. Krishna responded to Tiger's comment with a kiss emoji.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Rescues Injured Kite Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Read Details

A report by a news source had claimed that Disha Patani is spending her lockdown with the Shroffs. A TikTok video of the two having fun and spending some girl-time together had gone viral, which made fans assume that Disha is staying at Tiger Shroff's residence in Mumbai. Another cherry on the top of this cake of speculations was when Krishna posted a picture of herself in makeup and gave credits to Disha.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Shares Her Experience On Working With Her 'Bharat' Co-star Salman Khan

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It was directed by Mohit Suri. She will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and Ek Villain 2.

ALSO READ | When Disha Patani Revealed The Reason For No Female-oriented Action Films In Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.