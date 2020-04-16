Disha Patani Reveals How Her Parents Reacted When She First Showed Interest In Bollywood

Actor Disha Patani is among the few actors of Bollywood who landed herself an international project on just entering the industry. It is reported the actor grew up to become an air force pilot but was wooed by Bollywood and thus decided to pursue a career in acting. In an interview with a media house back in 2017, Disha Patani revealed how her parents reacted when she chose acting as a career.

Disha Patani reveals how parents reacted when she chose acting

Disha Patani revealed that while growing up she wanted to become an Air Force Pilot. But as she grew up she was attracted to the glam world and thus chose acting. She said her parents were initially confused about her decision but they gradually got an idea. Disha Patani said ever since she moved to Mumbai, she hasn’t asked anything from her parents and thus they’re proud of how she takes care of herself.

The Kung Fu Yoga actor also added that she was raised in a house where most of her family members served for civil services and she was tuned to think that way. But she grew up with a tough backbone and always wanted to do everything while becoming independent to look after herself. Initially, the actor lived with a few models who came from different countries and did not even know how to speak English. Speaking about her struggles of living alone, she said that she learnt everything including cooking and doing her own laundry.

Disha Patani is all set to team up with actor Salman Khan in her next movie Radhe. The film is supposed to release on May 22, 2020, but the team has said that the dates may vary due to Coronavirus.

