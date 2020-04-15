Disha Patani Ups Her Chic Game As She Slips Into A White Thigh-high Slit Dress

Disha Patani has created a buzz on social media with her latest picture amid lockdown. She has a huge fan following on social media and fashion enthusiasts look up to her for her sense of style and fashion statements. Ever since the lockdown was announced, Bollywood celebrities had taken to their social media handle to interact with their fans and keep them updated about their lives. On one hand, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora could be seen sharing their thought on staying fit at home and on the other hand, actors like Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor could be seen posting pictures of their vacations before the lockdown took place. Disha Patani has made a streak by keeping her fans posted with gorgeous throwback pictures of herself where she looks effortlessly chic even in the most simple dresses.

Disha Patani looks gorgeous as she slips into a cool white dress

Recently, she shared an old picture of herself clad in a white slinky dress. Featuring ruffle detailing along the neckline and bottom, her strappy number came in pastel shades with floral motifs, along with a plunging neckline and high-thigh slit. Disha Patani posed in front of the camera as she sat on a couch in a white dress, all glammed up and wearing intricate jewellery to go with her look. The actor left her long tresses open with the parting not made visible and to accessorise her look, she wore a layered necklace, a bracelet and rings. Check out the picture below.

Image credits: Disha Patani Instagram

