Disha Patani Wishes Ellie AvrRam For 'Fidaai'; Latter Responds With Gratitude

Ellie AvrRam has been actively promoting her latest music video titled Fidaai which also features Salman Yusuff Khan. Even though the song has released just a while back, it has already begun to go viral on social media. In her latest Instagram story, Disha Patani has sent her wishes to Ellie for the release of this song along with glowing compliments. The compliment was received well from the side of Ellie, who made sure to thank Disha for her compliments. Here is a glimpse at both of their Instagram stories.

Disha Patani praises Ellie AvrRam, the latter responds

Both the actors are known to share good camaraderie with each other, and it was visible in the wishes sent by Disha Patani for Fidaai. Disha has promoted the song in her Instagram story and complimented Ellie by tagging her on the story and writing, “You’re killing it, so beautiful”. Soon after, Ellie posted Disha’s story onto hers and thanked her for her wishes. Ellie also made sure to thank other popular social media personalities in her long list of stories on Instagram.

Image courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram

Sung and composed by Rahul Jain, Fidaai has a number of exciting dance moves performed by Ellie and Salman. The song portrays the heartbreak that Salman has suffered, as he reminisces the times that he spent with Ellie, who is his love interest. Their romance and heartbreak is depicted in the dance performance, with intense music matching well with the mood created by the visuals. The end of the song reveals that it will return with a second part, as the screen reads “To be continued”.

Image courtesy: Ellie AvrRam's Instagram

Ellie AvrRam has worked in a number of films in her career, including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Mickey Virus, Baazaar, Jabariya Jodi and more; and has appeared in other music videos as well. She had starred alongside Disha Patani in the movie Malang, which released last year and will be next seen in Roohi Afzana. Disha, on the other hand, is all set to appear in the film Radhe, having last appeared in Baaghi 3 in a cameo role.

