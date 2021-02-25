Tiger Shroff Gets Papped With Rumoured Girlfriend Disha Patani Post Dinner Date; Watch

Actor Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani were recently papped at Mumbai's popular Chinese restaurant, Hakkasan, Bandra. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani took to his Instagram account and shared a short clip of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani exiting the restaurant after their dinner. The stars were spotted coming out of the restaurant and walking towards their car waiting at the front exit.

Tiger spotted with GF Disha in the city

In this Instagram post, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani look stunning in their casual dinner look. The former was spotted donning a full-sleeve yellow tee-shirt, which was paired with black track pants that had a white lining design at the sides. On the other hand, Disha Patani went for a brown tube crop top. The tee ensemble was clubbed with a brown design zipper closure baggy pants. She accessorised her look with a white chocker and sported a pair of brown sneakers. While leaving the restaurant, Tiger Shroff drove the car and Disha sat next to him.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Tiger and Disha were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Brown is such an underrated color on her She looks so gorgeous in brown" (sic), while another added, "Most talented and beautiful couple spotted". A fan commented, "They look so stylish". Netizens also mentioned that reality show fame Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also had dinner at the same restaurant last night. Check out more reactions below.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were last seen together in Baaghi 3. The former appeared in an item number in the action drama flick. Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. While Tiger Shroff has not announced any of his upcoming projects, Disha Patani has been roped in for an action thriller film directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe. It features Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash.

