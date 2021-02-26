Krishna Shroff aces traditional game at wedding; Disha Patani sums up response in 1 word

Though yet to make her debut in films, Krishna Shroff is a regular name in Bollywood circles. Right from her bond with brother Tiger Shroff to talk around her relationships, the star kid is often in the news. While a highlight of this is her fit physique and photos in swimwear, she recently showed that she can ace the traditional game too.

Krishna Shroff dazzles at wedding

Krishna Shroff raised the style quotient in a Indo-western outfit as she attended a friend’s wedding in Udaipur. She dazzled in a white full-sleeved top with a plunging neckline and a yellow shiny lehenga skirt.

Her look wowed netizens and even celebrities of the film industry commented. The best comment came from her brother’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, who summed up the response coming her way with just one word, calling her ‘beautiful.’ Elli AvrRam, Elena Fernandes were among others who showered love on Krishna, with words like ‘pretty’ and more.

Krishna recently posed with brother Tiger Shroff on the cover of a magazine. The sibling duo is also known for their association with a mixed martial arts tournament. Right from videos where she sweats it in the gym, or chills by the pool, the goings-on in her life do attract eyeballs.

Even her personal life does not escape the scrutiny of the gossip mills. The recent example of this was when her break-up with Australian basketball player Eban Hyams and making it official with Turkish chef Nusret became a talking point.

