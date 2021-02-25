Disha Patani Shares A Goofy Video On Her Instagram Story: Watch

Disha Patani quite frequently posts photos and videos of her workouts on her social media handles and her followers are aware quite well of the fitness enthusiast that she is. Many times, her Instagram stories also feature some of her workout videos and snaps of her toned body. However, the short video on her recent Instagram story shows the goofy and comic side of her. The actor has shared the video revealing that it was the morning of her “leg workout”, with an amusing expression on her face.

Disha Patani shares a goofy video on Instagram

Her followers on Instagram would be used to getting a glimpse of her consistent fitness routine at this point, but still can’t get enough of it. However, in her short video, Disha has shared a video from her workouts, where she is seen making a funny face during her workout session instead of working out. She wrote over the video, “Morning leg workouts”. While her Instagram stories often feature her exercise videos, this was a tad different from the usual ones.

A number of her posts on Instagram also show her workouts in the gym, with one of them being shared by the actor quite recently. The post shows a video of a number of her exercises which display her fitness and athletic skills. The video starts with Disha doing a flip, followed by other tough exercises such as cartwheels, long jump and others. Fans make sure to compliment her fitness in each one of these videos.

Disha Patani has made quite a name for herself in the world of modelling and has picked up several major brand endorsements. The actor appeared in many popular films in the past few years. Her last major role came in the film Malang which was released last year, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Some of her other major roles can be seen in films like Baaghi 2, Bharat, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and more. She will be next seen in the film Radhe, which is highly anticipated among fans.

