Tiger-Shraddha's Sizzling Chemistry In Dus Bahane 2.0 Sets The Stage For Perfect VDay Date

Baaghi 3 is an upcoming movie directed by Ahmed Khan and stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The movie has been creating a buzz among netizens ever since it was announced. Fans of Bollywood have been intrigued to watch Tiger Shroff in action in this third installation of the Baaghi series.

After receiving an overwhelming response from the audience for the first look of the characters in the movie, the filmmakers recently released the movie’s first song.

Read | Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Combined Net Worth Is THIS Much Ahead Of 'Baaghi 3' Release

Baaghi 3 latest song out now- Dus Bahane 2.0

Tiger Shroff Starrer, Baaghi 3 recently dropped its first song, titled Dus Bahane 2.0. It is the remake of a hit title track of 2005 movie, Dus. The song shows Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor romancing on the screen. Baaghi 3 is purely an action film and the song seems to portray that throughout the video of the song. After Baaghi and a cameo appearance in A Flying Jatt, this is the third time Shraddha Kapoor would be seen opposite Tiger Shroff.

Read | Shraddha Kapoor Amuses Fans With Fun And Quirky Chicken Dance

With Tiger and Shraddha shaking a leg in the song and calling it the badass song of the year on their social media handles, the song has received over 450k views on Youtube. The two-minute and 18 seconds long, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor can be seen wearing sparkling ensembles and making some statement moves. The song has been composed by Vishal & Shekhar and has been sung by Vishal & Shekhar featuring Shaan, KK and Tulsi Kumar. The lyrics of the song are by Panchhi Jalonvi. Check out the song below.

Baaghi 3: Details

Baaghi 3 is the third instalment in the Baaghi series and has been produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The movie is set to release on March 6th, 2020. Tiger Shroff has been a constant in all three movies of Baaghi series. This is an official remake of a 2012 Tamil film, Vittai.

Read | Times When Shraddha Kapoor Took Offbeat Route In Fashion; See Pictures

Read | Shraddha Kapoor Will Guide You On How To Dress For A Music Festival; See Pics

Image Credits: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.