Disha Patani's BTS Video From 'Malang' Sets Show Efforts Behind Her Character's Look

Disha Patani's portrayal of Sara Nambiar in Malang reportedly left her co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor and her fans in awe. Disha's chemistry with her lead actor also won the hearts of her fans as did her looks from the movie. However, what broke the internet was the poster of Malang showing Disha sitting on Aditya's shoulder and kissing him in a bent position.

Although Disha Patani seemed flawless in the poster of Malang, getting ready for it was not so easy. In a BTS video that has gone viral, Disha can be seen dressed in a white crop top and jeans shorts. She was getting her hair and makeup done for the shoot by the team. The video showed how much effort it took to get Disha Patani looking her fabulous self for the poster-shoot.

Here are some other Disha Patani's photos from the sets of Malang

Malang released on the silver screen on February 7, 2020. Apart from Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor, the movie also starred Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in important roles. It was a Mohit Suri directorial, bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. Being an action flick, the reviews for Malang were mixed, some good and some bad while Disha's role was critically appraised.

Disha Patani's upcoming movies

After Malang, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is a sequel to Salman Khan's 2009-release, Wanted. Apart from them, it also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in important roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020. Apart from this, Disha also has KTina, Ek Villain 2 and Sangamithra.

