19-year-old Disha Patani's Audition For A Cold Cream Advertisement Is #FlashbackFriday

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is one of the most well-known actors of the industry today. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Malang which releases next month. She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. However, she was ones a struggling actor trying to set her foot in Bollywood. Here is a video of a young Disha Patani auditioning for a cold cream advertisement.

Disha Patani auditioning for a cold cream ad

In the video, Disha Patani can be heard saying that she is 19-year-old during the auditions. She is seen wearing a white coloured tank top and a dark blue coloured shorts. At the beginning of the video, Disha Patani is seen holding a whiteboard with her credentials written on it. She has her hair tied up in a loose ponytail and is seen wearing minimal makeup.

In the audition tape, Disha Patani changes quite a few outfits and shows off her acting skills. She is seen reciting a few lines from the cold cream commercial. She also shows her face profile to the camera when asked and smiles at the camera.

About Disha Patani

A few years down the line, Disha Patani is one of the most sought after actors in the industry. She has done an array of different roles in some of the most blockbuster films. She will be seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles. Malang is helmed by Mohit Suri and is slated to release on February 7, 2020. She will also be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Radhe, which will be directed by Prabhu Dheva. Radhe is expected to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020.

