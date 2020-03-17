Disha Patani Is All Praise For Fans Who Recreated Her Looks On Instagram

Disha Patani is evidently one of the most influential stars working in the Hindi film industry right now. The actor has featured only in a handful of movies but has managed to make a lasting impression on audiences' hearts with her performances. Besides being a successful film star, Disha Patani also has a massive social media following.

Disha enjoys a massive following of 32 million on Instagram where she is often seen flaunting some of her best looks. The actor posts photos in some of the most stylised outfits and flaunts her fashion sense on Instagram which are loved by her fans. Her fashionable looks have been loved by fans to such extent that some of them have now recreated Disha Patani's most known outfit looks. Check them out below -

Disha Patani's looks recreated by fans

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram stories and shared photos of her fans recreating her looks. Fans recreated Disha Patani's outfits which were evidently loved by her as she posted the photos on her Instagram along with compliments. Fans recreated her looks at a low-cost budget which could be evidently seen. Check out fans recreation Disha Patani's outfits below -

Image courtesy - Disha Patani Instagram stories

A fan named Sahil recreated Disha Patani's red bodycon dress look. She wore this dree recently during her film Malang's success party. Besides this, a fan named Neel has also recreated Disha Patani's look from one of her well-known photo shoots along with many other of her looks. Check it out below -

Image courtesy - Disha Patani Instagram stories

