Disha Patani Opens Up On Her Preparation For 'Malang', Says 'Workshops Helped Me'

Disha Patani is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Malang. The movie has been much anticipated post its trailer release. The actor would be featured in a lead role alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the film. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will also be seen in pivotal roles in the movie. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, the actor was asked to share her experience while she was preparing for her character in the movie Malang.

Disha Patani, in the interview, mentioned that apart from her physical training for the character, she used to do multiple readings by herself and also with the director Mohit Suri.

Patani added that a few workshops have really helped her with the character. Furthermore, she said that these workshops also helped her to develop better chemistry with her co-stars before they started shooting for the movie. The actor mentioned that her overall training was also an experience that she really enjoyed.

In one of her previous interviews, Disha was asked about her transformation with every role she plays on-screen. To which the actor replied that she actually loves experimenting and whatever she does on the screen is utterly the vision of the director. She also mentioned that she surrenders herself to the vision of the director and believes them completely.

Upcoming projects of Disha Patani

Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan's Bharat, essaying a pivotal character. Apart from Malang, she will again share the screen space with Salman Khan in his upcoming action-drama film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhu Deva. She has also joined hands with producer Ekta Kapoor for a film titled KTina.

Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram

