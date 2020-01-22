Disha Patani Teases Fans With A Glimpse Of 'Malang' With Its Upcoming Song 'Humraah'

Disha Patani and the star cast of Malang have been promoting their upcoming film in full swing. Malang is all set to release on the silver screen on February 7, 2020, and is reportedly creating substantial hype around it. Similarly, the songs of the film are also creating a lot of buzz as the Malang title track garnered 21 million views under a week on YouTube.

Now, Disha Patani has shared a teaser for an upcoming song from Malang titled Humraah on her social media. Check out the teaser.

Humraah song from Malang - teaser

Malang is all set to be a Mohit Suri directorial action-romance film. The film features an extended cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu. Malang will mark the second collaboration between actor Aditya Roy Kapur and director Mohit Suri, the two previously worked on Aashiqui 2, which was a box office blockbuster.

The trailer for the film was launched previously which evidently garnered a lot of praise from netizens. Check out the trailer.

Image courtesy - Disha Patani Instagram

